Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.