Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $7.12 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.