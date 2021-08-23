Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.46.