Top 3 Cat Cafes Near the Hudson Valley that are Worth Visiting

Are you covered up in cats? Do the loaves loaf around your house all the time? Are those cute, furry tails perched everywhere, overrunning your space with fur and adorability?. Then you need cat traps! Cat lovers know the best way to catch a cat is by setting out some kind of box, be it cardboard, laundry basket, or even a blow-up boat. Once that cat trap is set, it won’t take long to catch a kitty in cuteness. Need a demo of how the best cardboard cat traps work? Then subreddit r/TheCatTrapIsWorking is just what you need! Dedicated to pictures of “cats in boxes,” this Reddit page is all the help you need in learning how to set your own cat trap. But, chances are, you probably already know just how to catch your cat in a box. And no doubt, your cat knows how to trap themselves too! Check out all these sprung cat traps and enjoy some cute captives…