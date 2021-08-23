Cancel
Stocks

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

By Suzanne Cooper
 4 days ago

Shares of PVA TePla stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. PVA TePla has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $42.15. PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

