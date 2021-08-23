Morgan Stanley Raises The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $30.00

Several other research firms have also commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.