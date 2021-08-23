Cancel
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered by Wedbush

By Hayley Millar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

