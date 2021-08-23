Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Raymond James Cuts M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target to $79.00

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdc#D C#Dpr Construction#Mdc#Wells Fargo Company#Zacks Investment Research#Hold#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Vanguard Group Inc#State Street Corp#Lsv Asset Management#M D C Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Benchmark cut the price target for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) from $112 to $102. JD.com rose 8.5% to $71.32 in pre-market trading. Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) from $235 to $260. Dollar General shares rose 0.6% to $236.00 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt lifted Snowflake...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
Restaurantspulse2.com

Chipotle Shares: $2,025 Target From Raymond James

The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target of $2,025 from Raymond James. These are the details. The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target of $2,025 from Raymond James. And Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Chipotle shares from “Strong Buy” to “Outperform.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)...
StocksBenzinga

Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also possibly lifted sentiment amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $447.25. The SPDR Dow...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $5.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 1606.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million. Cleanspark...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hoegh LNG Partners's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Camping World Stock Gains As It Doubles Dividend

Camping World Holdings Inc's (NYSE:CWH) Board of Directors has doubled the quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.50 per share on a quarterly basis and from $1.00 per share to $2.00 per share on an annualized basis. The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share is payable on...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
Stockspulse2.com

NVIDIA Shares: $245 Target From Needham

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target of $245. These are the details. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target of $245. And Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Gill had increased the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy