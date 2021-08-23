Raymond James Cuts M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target to $79.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.