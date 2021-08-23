Cancel
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHKMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

www.modernreaders.com

