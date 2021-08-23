Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Billion
Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $26.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.03 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.www.modernreaders.com
