Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
