Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 8,200 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Several other research firms also recently commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).