Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 8,200 by Sanford C. Bernstein

By Hayley Millar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms also recently commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Marketsdecrypt.co

Crypto Exchange Kraken Hunting New EU License After Brexit

Kraken is a popular crypto exchange based in the United States. Image: Shutterstock. Kraken, the second-largest crypto exchange in the U.S. by trading volume, is in talks with regulators in several countries in Europe, seeking to obtain a license to enter the European market by the end of 2021. As...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations. As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.com's stock price was up more than 14%. So what. JD.com's revenue surged 26.2% year over year to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.3 billion), besting analysts' estimates of...
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most and Least Trusted Bank in the U.S., Data Shows

There are few businesses you put your trust in more than your bank. After all, you rely on it to protect your money and provide a sense of security for your overall financial life. But banks have proven to be no strangers to scandals, security beaches, and all sorts of other questionable business practices. So, what is the most—and least—trusted bank in the U.S.? We consulted the latest Axios Harris Poll 100 to find out.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Growth in French business activity eased in August compared to July, according to initial forecasts in a monthly survey, as problems with supplies of goods and COVID-19 health protocols impacted trade. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for France’s dominant services sector...
Australiagcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Thailand's Digital Baht Likely To Be Become One of Asia's First CBDCs

In August 2021, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) released a study disclosing the. implications of a potential digital baht on the Thai financial sector, in addition to discussing plans for CBDC tests in the future. This study emphasized a potential digital Thai baht being cash-like and non-interest bearing, with a two-tiered distribution model similar to that of the digital yuan as announced in March 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EY fined 3.5 mln pounds by UK accounting watchdog over Stagecoach audit

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Ernst & Young LLP and Mark Harvey, the audit engagement partner, over the audit of transport firm Stagecoach Group’s financial statements in 2017. A financial sanction of 3.5 million pounds has been imposed against EY, the Financial Reporting...
mining-technology.com

Rio Tinto recommences operations at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa

Rio Tinto has resumed operations at the Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, following the stabilisation of the security situation around the mine. The mine was closed in late June following the murder of its mining operational services general manager Nico Swart earlier this year. Swart was the...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hover at Fresh Record Highs as Energy Powers Ahead

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday climbed to intraday record highs supported by an energy-led bid in cyclicals amid easing investor jitters about a slowing global economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.27% to an intraday record of 4,492.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.20%, or 70...

