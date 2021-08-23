Asia Pacific sovereign ratings can withstand Covid-19 waves

Asia Pacific Advancing Innovation in Consumer Finance. Asia Pacific has been driving innovation in financial products, services and payments for the last decade. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic accelerated the pace of innovation and the transition of retail to digital platforms from the traditional in-store model. This transition has further driven consumers towards cash alternatives and financial service adoption. Despite markets rapidly developing throughout the region, there also remain markets which are far less developed, with large rural populations which lack access to basic financial products and services and telecommunication networks, leaving significant opportunity over the forecast period.