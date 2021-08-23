Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $425,000

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutstanding opportunity to own a newer build on 2.25 acres with a 3 stall attached garage 2 out buildings. This home sits on a beautiful treed lot about a 1/2 mile from Whispering Creek Golf Course. This home offers over 5600 sq ft and a very private setting. It is handicap assessible with huge family spaces and 3 of the bedrooms have walk in closets. The kitchen is an eat in with tons of cabinetry. There are five huge bedrooms with additional rooms that could also be used as bedrooms. There are 3 baths and two laundry rooms too. The main floor offers two family rooms, and there is one in the lower level. You will also find 2 game rooms and tons of storage thru out the home. There is an elevator from the lower level to the main floor. The attached garage boasts 3 stalls, brand new 8 x 10 doors, and a large work shop area with 220. There is a detached garage building that is 20 x 40, and a 40 x 40 machine shed. Nice deck off the main floor family room. Note that there is a 2nd kitchen in the lower level not listed in the rooms that is 16 x 22 with two large windows .This property has a lot to offer at this price point!!!

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Sioux City, IA
Business
Sioux City, IA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Family Room#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Interior Designbigeasymagazine.com

4 Ways To Make Your Bedroom As Cozy as Possible

Your bedroom is a place where you spend a lot of time, and the atmosphere you create will impact how relaxing and calming it is. The average person spends a third of their life asleep, which means a lot of time in bed. You may be wondering how to make your bedroom as cozy and comfortable as possible. There are lots of ways to go about this, so why not start experimenting with layouts and decor ideas today? Here are just 4 to get you started and give you some inspiration!
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

21 of the best small bedroom chairs for a country-inspired home

Multifunctional rooms are a gift in any household, especially if space is of a premium. And whilst our bedrooms should be used first and foremost as a sanctuary to escape the day to day, they are increasingly becoming a place to work, to read, and to unwind with Netflix of an evening.
Real EstateNew York Post

Birdman’s foreclosed Miami mansion to list for $33M after renovations

A year after the 52-year-old rapper’s foreclosed Miami Beach mansion was sold for $10.85 million, the home is expected to hit the market once again for a whopping $33.9 million, The Post has learned. This listing follows an extensive renovation plan of the 20,000-square-foot estate by the latest owners —...
TrendHunter.com

Loft-Laden Tiny Homes

Most people would understandably refrain from associating tiny homes with multiple lofts, let alone the staircases needed to access them, which is precisely why New Zealand-based company 'Build Tiny' is gaining acclaim for the spacious tiny home it calls the 'Nugget.'. This tiny home is equipped with not one but...
Real Estatedwell.com

The Home Jean Prouvé Designed for His Daughter Is Now Up for Sale

The futuristic residence, built in 1962 and overlooking the commune of Saint-Die-des-Vosges in the French countryside, is asking €1,500,000. In the forested Vosges Mountains, about 50 miles outside of Nancy, France, rests Maison du Docteur Gauthier—a striking two-level home that combines industrial and rustic design. The historic property dates back to the early 1960s when Jean Prouvé designed it for his daughter, Françoise, and her husband.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

12 Items for a Cozy Farmhouse Bedroom

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As much as I loved watching Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, I was even more obsessed with how they seemed to boost classic farmhouse design. They can probably be credited with creating the "modern farmhouse" look that people have yet to tire of, and it's easy to see why it's such a popular choice.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Choose The Fitting Bedroom Sofa

Sofa place is not just in the living room, you know? A bedroom is also a great place for a little sofa. The bedroom sofa is a great option for multifunctional furniture and can be used for many other things than just an extra seat. And then how about taking this comfortable and cozy idea to your bedroom too? Follow the post to see all the tips and inspirations we brought.
Interior DesignTelegraph

How the right bathroom can increase the value of your home

What we value in a bathroom has undoubtedly changed over the past year and a half. With remote working likely to continue for many – for at least some of the time – the bathroom has become less a place to grab a quick shower before rushing out in the morning, and more a spot to indulge in relaxation and perhaps the odd at-home treatment.
Journal

Kwik Trip plans on opening Sept. 10

NEW ULM — Work on the North Broadway Kwik Trip is rolling ahead, and the new store should be ready for its soft opening at 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Steve Wrobel, public relations representative for Kwik Trip, said work crews are installing fixtures, dispensers and other equipment in the new store that is being built on the front of the former Running’s parking lot on Broadway between 16th North and 17th North Streets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy