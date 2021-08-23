Cancel
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Cut to Hold at Erste Group

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erste Group#Automobile#Alphavalue#Societe Generale#Stifel Nicolaus#Barclays#Royal Bank Of Canada#Hold#Rolls Royce
Comments / 0

Community Policy