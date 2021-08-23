MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets
MPZZF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.40. MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0