Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

MPZZF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.40. MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpc#Dnb#Asa#Shipping#Mpzzf#Dnb Markets#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Ocean Freight Shipping Exchange Nyshex Nets $15M In Latest Round

Facilitator of two-way committed ocean contracts New York Shipping Exchange (Nyshex) announced Wednesday it has raised $15 million in a recent funding round. The round was led by NewRoad Capital Partners and included Collate Capital, Blumberg Capital, and the New York Angels. Since its start in 2015, Nyshex has sought...
Industrydcvelocity.com

Maersk to take delivery of carbon-neutral container ships in 2024

Maritime container giant A.P. Moller - Maersk is taking steps toward its pledge to “decarbonize” operations, saying today that it will begin replacing its bunker fuel-burning ships with methanol-powered versions beginning in the first quarter of 2024. That ship will be the first in a series of eight full-sized, ocean-going...
EnvironmentTelegraph

Maersk goes green with methanol-powered container ships

The world's biggest shipping company giant has taken a major step towards environmentally friendly sea freight by ordering eight ships that can run on either methanol or traditional fuels. Maersk has ordered eight vessels each capable of carrying 16,000 standard 20ft shipping containers (known as TEU) from Hyundai Heavy Industries,...
IndustryWashington Post

Container Shipping Earnings Now Rival Apple. It’s Not a Good Look

AP Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s biggest container shipping line, was expected to make around $4.5 billion in operating profit in 2021, according to estimates at the start of the year by the financial analysts who follow the company. Their estimates have turned out to be totally wrong. Due to surging freight rates stemming from global supply chain snarl-ups, the Danish shipping giant is now predicted to make around $14.5 billion this year.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Shipping disruptions contained as Ningbo port nears reopening

Chinese authorities are expected to begin a phased reopening of a container terminal at the massive Port of Ningbo by the end of the week if no further COVID infections are detected. And the overall effects on ocean shipping so far have been less than originally feared, according to logistics and freight data providers monitoring the situation.
Industrygcaptain.com

Ships Resume Berthing At Ningbo

By Ann Koh (Bloomberg) Ships have resumed berthing operations at a halted container terminal in Ningbo, China, adding to optimism that full activity at one of the world’s busiest ports will be restored shortly after a two-week shutdown to quarantine dockworkers. At least five container ships have left the Meishan...
Industrywkzo.com

Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral vessels from Hyundai Heavy

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it had ordered eight vessels which are able to run on carbon-neutral methanol to accelerate the decarbonisation of its fleet and meet increased customer demand for greener transportation. The Danish company has vowed to only order new vessels which can use carbon-neutral...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Maersk aims to convert Russian export market from bulk to boxes

Maersk’s first inland container depot (ICD), in Russia, 10km outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, aims to convert much of the bulk cargo in the region to container traffic. Zsolt Katona, head of Maersk Eastern Europe, said only 6% of export volumes from Russia were containerised and Maersk intended...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Greater Bay Airlines Details Launch Network

Hong Kong-based startup Greater Bay Airlines intends to operate a launch network of three routes across the Asia-Pacific region once it commences commercial operations. The carrier plans to connect Hong Kong (HKG) with Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Phuket (HKT) in Thailand, along with Singapore... Subscription Required. Greater Bay Airlines Details...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Jiangnan Shipyard launches new LNG PCTC for UECC

China’s Jiangnan Shipyard has launched the second of the third newbuild pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) for Norwegian shipping company United European Car Carriers (UECC). [Photo: UECC]. China’s Jiangnan Shipyard has launched the second of the third newbuild pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) for Norwegian shipping company United...
Businesscheddar.com

China's Shipping Port Remains Closed, Sparking Supply Chain Concerns

Local officials in China have shut down a major shipping terminal due to the country's 'zero covid' policy. The strict show of force against just one positive covid case is just the latest squeeze on already-stretched supply networks. For more on how this could impact inflation and global supply chains, John Quelch, Dean, Miami Herbert Business School joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
Energy Industrybitcoinmagazine.com

Petroleum Company Plans to Install 1 Million Bitcoin Miners

Nevada-based Black Rock Petroleum Company has entered into agreement with Optimum Mining Host to deploy and operate up to 1 million Bitcoin mining machines. The miners would be hosted in Alberta and sourced from China, per a press release issued in July but that this week received new attention from the CBC, Canada’s largest public media company.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Shoppers warned to brace for price hikes as a quarter of food and hospitality firms are hit by shortages

More than a quarter of food and hospitality businesses have been impacted by stock shortages in recent weeks while shoppers have been warned to expect higher prices as the UK’s supply chain crisis deepens.A survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that 27 per cent of food services and accommodation companies have experienced low stock levels, with problems also spreading to other sectors.A quarter of retail and wholesalers also reported problems, as did 23 per cent of manufacturers.A host of factors have caused mounting disruption to supply chains, resulting in empty shelves in supermarkets and forcing some restaurant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy