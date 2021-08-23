Tuchel expects ‘a lot more to come’ after impressive Lukaku debut

The toughest thing to do at the very top level of any professional sport is not just to win, but to win consistently. Vanquishing challengers year after year requires not only some of the best players and coaching, but also a clarity of vision for long(er)-term planning, expert squad building, and faultless decision-making. And there are factors within each of those factors, all of which have to be accounted for and taken care of with near perfection.