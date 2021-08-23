Tuchel expects ‘a lot more to come’ after impressive Lukaku debut
Romelu Lukaku wasted no time in opening his Chelsea goalscoring account on his (second) debut for the club, finding the back of the net on fifteen minutes at the Emirates and setting the Blues on our way to a fairly straightforward 2-0 victory over Arsenal. While technically this was Lukaku’s 16th competitive appearance in Chelsea colors, it was match No.1 for Lukaku Mk.II, and this version of Lukaku always scores on his debuts — having done so at West Brom, Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan as well.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
