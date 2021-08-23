709 S Laurel St Unit#709, Richmond City, VA 23220

Looking for a great place near the river but still walkable to your favorite places? The Overlook in Historic Oregon Hill is the perfect spot to call home! This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse has everything you need in a central location above the river. Enter the large open floor plan which includes living room, dining room and kitchen with granite counters, center island and plenty of cabinetry. Upstairs has all new carpet and both bedrooms have private en suite baths, walk in closets and easy access to washer & dryer off the hall. HVAC is two years new and roof replaced in 2021. Dedicated parking right out your door! Enjoy easy living on the full length covered front porch and explore all that the River City has to offer! Close to restaurants, museums, shopping, Carytown, downtown, VCU and the Fan! Walk to one of Richmond's staple restaurants, L'Opossum (voted the South's best restaurant in 2018!) and take in some nearby history at Hollywood Cemetery, the Virginia War Memorial, Historic Tredegar, Belle Isle and more! Don’t miss out on this rarely found gem!