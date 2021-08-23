Bits & Bytes: Paint
So, this week’s entry will be extra short. My sister and her fiancé bought a house, so I’m helping prep everything for painting. As we work, I’ve set up a boom box with an aux cord and we’re listening to a bunch of video game music. It’s an interesting experience because the house she’s moving into isn’t all that different from our parents’. 17 years ago, they moved into the home they’re in now, and here we are full circle in Angela’s house doing the exact same prep work we had to do back then.www.nintendojo.com
Comments / 0