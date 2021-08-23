Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain Sells Honey Grown in the Parc Des Princes

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its record high jersey sales, the Paris Saint-Germain football club has announced that it is selling honey grown directly from the Parc des Princes. As part of its environmental improvement project, the club installed 10 beehives at its home stadium back in March 2020. According to a video released by PSG, its honey production has two virtues. The first being environmental protection, to safeguard the bees, and the other social aid, with 100 percent of sales proceeds going to underprivileged families. The honey from the beehives in the Parc Des Princes is raw and free from any pesticides, and graphics on the front of the jars were designed by two students at PSG’s Red & Blue Schools.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Honey#Parc Des Princes#Pesticides#Bees#The Paris Saint Germain#Psg#Red Blue Schools#The Psg Megastore#The Champs Lys Es#Le Miel R Colt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Kylian Mbappé Could Sign a New Contract Similiar to Lionel Messi’s

The Kylian Mbappé contract extension saga has reached its climax as Real Madrid throws everything but the kitchen sink in their offer to land the 22-year-old. According to The Athletic (via Paris Fans ), Paris Saint-Germain believes Real Madrid is ready to make a new proposal of around €200 million. This sum will cause the leaders to pause and wonder whether they should accept this offer or let Mbappé see out the rest of his contract.
Soccer90min.com

PSG to accept Real Madrid's €180m bid for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to accept Real Madrid's €180m bid for wantaway forward Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has made it clear to those in charge at PSG that he is prepared to leave for free when his contract expires next summer, and with the transfer window closing, they are now open to the idea of selling the 22-year-old.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Champions League draw: Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League favourites Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will face off in Group A of this season's competition in a mouthwatering clash. The tie sees Pep Guardiola head-to-head with protege Lionel Messi, as the two richest sides in Europe square off - and should City land Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 goes up against his old foe Messi once more.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Liberty of London's Flowing Floral Print Hits the PUMA Basket

Heritage English pattern and fabric makers Liberty of London have teamed with. for a flowing floral take on the classic Basket. Boasting a crisp upper covered in rich pink floral patterns, the collaboration combines Liberty of London’s nearly 150 years of pattern-making experience with PUMA’s iconic sporty style to create a luxurious-yet-unpretentious lifestyle sneaker.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton manager Rafa Benitez insists the club have no intention of selling star forward Richarlison despite talks the Brazilian could replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has insisted the club have no intention of selling striker Richarlison. The Brazilian has been linked with Paris St Germain as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe should the France forward leave the Ligue 1 club. 'We are not considering selling him,' said Benitez at a...
SoccerYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG Puts €220-Million Price Tag on Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid had reportedly seen their first offer for Kylian Mbappé rejected by Paris Saint-Germain. However, that will not deteriorate the Spanish club from presenting a new proposal before the summer transfer window closes. According to Le Parisien (via Canal Supporters), the capital club seeks €220-million, which is more than...
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

PSG rejects Madrid offer for Mbappé but is open to negotiate

Real Madrid is pursuing a blockbuster deal for forward Kylian Mbappé, although Paris Saint-Germain is seemingly holding out for a better offer. PSG sporting director Leonardo on Wednesday said the French club has rejected an offer of about $188 million from Madrid but added that it is willing to negotiate.
Premier Leaguehypebeast.com

Manchester City Offered Chance to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The 36 year old — who is out of contract at Serie A club next summer — requested to start on the bench ahead of last week’s season opener against Udinese, which in-turn sparked rumors he could be on the move.
UEFA90min.com

Who Can PSG Face in the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Group Stage?

The UEFA Champions League's 2021-22 season's group stage draw is all set to be held tonight with all top clubs across Europe finding out their opponents in the tournament starting in September. One club which will definitely be attracting a lot of interest during tonight's draw is Paris Saint-Germain. The...
UEFAplanetsport.com

Kylian Mbappe's iconic moments for PSG, France and Monaco

Mbappe has quickly risen to soccer stardom after making his debut for Monaco as a fresh-faced teenager in 2015. Following his debut breakthrough season, the French forward moved to league rivals Paris Saint-Germain where he still currently plies his trade. However, with Real Madrid offering around £140million for the Frenchman,...
Soccerchatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Place $188M Bid for PSG Star

One of the biggest football stars in the world could be on the move this summer. La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly entered a $188 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe, per Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian. According to Mario Cortegana of Goal.com, Mbappe "has turned...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PSG could make late Pogba offer if Mbappe leaves

Paris Saint-Germain could make a late bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club this summer, according to ESPN. Pogba made his return to Man Utd back in 2016 for a then-world record fee. Since then, he has often been one of the main talking points at Old Trafford, dividing opinion among the fans.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace eyeing PSG fullback Layvin Kurzawa

Crystal Palace are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain fullback Layvin Kurzawa. Foot Mercato says former Nice boss Patrick Vieira is ready to dip back into the French league market and try to sign the left-back, who has drawn attention in the past from Manchester United, Chelsea, West Ham and Spurs. And sources...
FIFAPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Paris Saint-Germain not buying Cristiano Ronaldo; don't want to sell Kylian Mbappe

The pairing that would figuratively set the footballing world on fire may remain only a thing of fantasies and versions of "FIFA" video games. Earlier in the day, a report surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe could soon request a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Mbappe is out of contract following the current season and hasn't yet committed his future to his current employer, and Paris Saint-Germain may decide that selling him during the summer transfer window that closes at the end of the month may be better than losing him for nothing next year.
UEFAbloomingtonsouthoptimist.org

Messi’s Move to Paris Saint-Germain… Painful for Fans, but no Other Options

The soccer world was shocked recently by the news of Messi’s departure from his home of more than two decades… FC Barcelona. This news has caused some fans to express intense emotion online and in person at Camp Nou (FC Barcelona’s stadium) itself. While fans are understandably upset about the news, anger shouldn’t be targeted at Messi or the club itself.
SoccerYardbarker

Thierry Henry offers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Appearing on French television, Henry gave his opinion on his former teammate Lionel Messi’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after being forced to leave Barcelona. The pair won the 2009 Champions League together under Guardiola, beating an imperious Manchester United in the final in Rome. “The balance is the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy