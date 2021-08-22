Cancel
Don Everly, a well-known American rock star, has died at the age of 84.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly, a well-known American rock star, has died at the age of 84. Don Everly, the surviving half of the Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, after a career that included classics like “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie.”. The Country Music Hall of Fame...

washingtonnewsday.com

Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Everly Brothers' Don Everly

Don Everly, the oldest of the two Everly Brothers, has died. The New York Times reported that the 84-year-old singer died at his home in Nashville on August 21. Don's younger brother Phil Everly died in 2014. The Everly Brothers were one of the most successful rock 'n' roll acts from the 1950s, and the duo influenced popular music for decades. The New York Times reported the brother duo "rivaled Elvis Presley" for airplay during that time. According to the outlet, the Everly Brothers averaged "one single in the pop Top 10 every four months from 1957 to 1961."
MusicGuitar Player

Rock 'N' Roll Innovator Don Everly Dies at 84

Don Everly – one half of trailblazing rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers – has died at the age of 84. No cause of death has been revealed yet, but his family have led a wave of tributes. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” their statement reads.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Don Everly, Half of Country Rock Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies at 84

Don Everly, half of country rock-and-roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84. The Los Angeles Times confirmed Everly’s death via a family spokesperson on Saturday night, reporting that he died at home in Nashville. A cause of death was not cited. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” read a statement given to the outlet. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate  and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.” Everly was born in 1937 in Kentucky and raised in a musical family with his...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Don Everly Dies: Groundbreaking Singer Of The Everly Brothers Was 84

Don Everly, who along with his brother, film, was part of the Everly Brothers who were a huge chart success in the late 1950s and early 1960s, died on Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A family spokesman confirmed the death to The Los Angeles Times. No cause was given. On the strength of ardent two-minute teenage dramas like “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Cathy’s Clown,” the duo all but single-handedly redefined what, stylistically and thematically, qualified as commercially viable music for the Nashville of their day. In the process they influenced generations of hitmakers, from British Invasion bands like the Beatles and the Hollies to the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel and the Southern California country-rock band the Eagles.       (More)
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jerry Lee Lewis and Ringo Starr lead tributes to late Don Everly

Jerry Lee Lewis and Sir Ringo Starr have led tributes to the late Don Everly. The Everly Brothers legend - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21.08.21). A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It...
MusicNME

Don Everly of iconic duo The Everly Brothers has died, aged 84

Don Everly, the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84. Everly passed away at his home in Nashville today (August 22), a spokesperson for his family confirmed to the LA Times. No cause of death was given. “Don lived by what he felt in his...
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

Singer-songwriter Don Everly dead at 84

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Don Everly -- who along with his late, younger sibling Phil were known as the rock 'n' roll duo the Everly Brothers -- has died in Nashville at the age 84. "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for...
Musicmetv.com

R.I.P. Don Everly, one half of the pioneering pop duo The Everly Brothers

The frequent Ed Sullivan Show singer and Beatles influencer was 84. Elvis joined the Army, the Everlys enlisted in the Marines. In early 1962, brothers Don and Phil were barely out of boot camp when they made another appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, sporting buzz cuts and Marine Corps uniforms. The siblings sang "Jezebel" and "Crying in the Rain," in one of the rare appearances during their service.
Entertainmentloc.gov

From the National Recording Registry: Remembering Don Everly

It is truly the end of an era with the passing of the talented, charming and iconic Don Everly. The influence The Everly Brothers have had on so many musicians and genres of music is immeasurable. Don and his brother, Phil, are credited with two songs in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry; “Cathy’s Clown“ inducted in 2013, and their contribution to Paul Simon’s “Graceland” inducted in 2006.
Entertainmentsocietyofrock.com

Don Everly From Everly Brothers Passed Away At 84

Don Everly, a pioneer of rock ‘n roll and half of the Everly Brothers, passed away at 84 on Saturday in his home in Nashville. The cause of death was not announced. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” his family said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”
Shenandoah, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Musician Don Everly Dies

(Shenandoah, IA) — Don Everly — who spent his childhood in Shenandoah before going on to singing fame with his brother — has died at the age of 84. Don and his younger brother Phil set out on their own in 1956. as the Everly Brothers. Their first hit was “Bye Bye Love” in 1957. That was followed by a number one hit — “Wake Up, Little Suzie” — in the same year. Rolling Stone has called the Everly Brothers the most important duo in rock history. His younger brother, Phil Everly died in California in 2014. Their Shenandoah home is now a museum.
Musiccowboysindians.com

R.I.P. Don Everly (1937-2021)

Don and Phil Everly made their mark in rock and country music as The Everly Brothers. Throughout their showbiz careers, Don and Phil Everly made beautiful music together as the hit-making, groundbreaking and genre-blending duo The Everly Brothers. They were instrumental in shaping the sound of 1950s and ‘60s rock-and-roll with such classics as “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up, Little Susie,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “Bird Dog” and “All I Have To Do Is Dream” — The Beatles often cited the duo’s tight harmonies as major vocal influences — while often reaching the No. 1 spot on the country music charts. They were members of the inaugural class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 — and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

