Column: Five Point druggings are reality, community awareness can help prevention
Students, bar employees and community members need to be aware of the reality of patrons being illegally drugged and need to take precautions to prevent dangerous situations. In a three month period earlier this year, approximately 300 USC students self-reported they were drugged while at a bar in Columbia, according to a recent survey by USC self-defense professor Shannon Henry. Some even said they woke up in a place they didn’t recognize, WIS reported.www.dailygamecock.com
