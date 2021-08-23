Transfer news LIVE: Man City prepare final push for Harry Kane as Tottenham eye Wolves’ Adama Traore

Harry Kane continues to dominate the transfer rumours with Manchester City eager to make one final push to sign the Tottenham striker, who made his first appearance of the season in Tottenham’s win at Wolves on Sunday .

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.

The saga over Kane ’s Spurs future rumbles on, though it remains unclear how connected the club’s continued links to players in the market is to the possible haul they can expect for the England forward.

It is the summer’s of the gentleman’s agreement, with the 28-year-old thought to be furious at Daniel Levy, who he believes reneged on their agreement to sell him this summer, with the Spurs chairman already knocking back Manchester City ’s initial bid worth £125m.

Meanwhile, it’s more doom and gloom at Arsenal , who were humbled at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday, but the additions of Martin Odegaard , who has been signed on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid , and Aaron Ramsdale , who will push Bernd Leno for the No 1 spot in the line-up after completing a move from Sheffield United, should boost training this week after the Gunners spent another £60m to take their summer spending past £130m.

