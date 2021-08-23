Cancel
Transfer news LIVE: Man City prepare final push for Harry Kane as Tottenham eye Wolves' Adama Traore

By Jack Rathborn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Harry Kane continues to dominate the transfer rumours with Manchester City eager to make one final push to sign the Tottenham striker, who made his first appearance of the season in Tottenham’s win at Wolves on Sunday .

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.

The saga over Kane ’s Spurs future rumbles on, though it remains unclear how connected the club’s continued links to players in the market is to the possible haul they can expect for the England forward.

It is the summer’s of the gentleman’s agreement, with the 28-year-old thought to be furious at Daniel Levy, who he believes reneged on their agreement to sell him this summer, with the Spurs chairman already knocking back Manchester City ’s initial bid worth £125m.

Meanwhile, it’s more doom and gloom at Arsenal , who were humbled at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday, but the additions of Martin Odegaard , who has been signed on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid , and Aaron Ramsdale , who will push Bernd Leno for the No 1 spot in the line-up after completing a move from Sheffield United, should boost training this week after the Gunners spent another £60m to take their summer spending past £130m.

There promises to be more thrills and spills this week with overreactions and pressure from managers to rectify what they believe might be a trend after just two games of the new campaign - follow it all as it happens below:

Wolves expect Tottenham approach for Adama Traore

Wolves expect an approach from Tottenham for Adama Traore. The winger has two years left on his contract and has yet to agree a new one with the Molineux club. He attracted interest both last summer and in January and is greatly admired by Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who coaxed top form from Traore during their three seasons together at Wolves.
Harry Kane 'to travel with Tottenham squad' for their Premier League clash against Wolves and could feature for the first time this season as he pushes for move to Manchester City

Harry Kane is reportedly set to travel with the Tottenham squad today ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday. The striker finally returned to training this week as he looks to complete a move to Manchester City before the end of the summer transfer window. The Sun...
Transfer news: Aubameyang exit possible; Traore to Tottenham

The latest transfer news focuses on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang possibly leaving Arsenal, while Adama Traore to Tottenham is gathering steam. Ahead of the final week of the transfer window, there will be plenty of reports ramping up and plenty of deals happening between now and Aug. 31. Aubameyang potentially leaving Arsenal...
Reports: Adama Traore a priority signing for Tottenham in the last week of the transfer window

Remember how Adama Traore pretty much dominated the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux yesterday, despite Spurs holding on for a 1-0 win? Well, if Fabio Paratici has his way by next week he will be lining up FOR Spurs and not against them. Multiple reports including the Athletic and Matt Law in the Telegraph state that Traore has emerged as a priority signing for Tottenham in the last week of the summer transfer window.
Nuno's men to visit Molineux in Carabao Cup third round

Just a few days after Tottenham Hotspur defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in match week #2 of the Premier League in a hard fought battle at the Molineux Stadium, it's been confirmed these teams will face off again in the Carabao Cup third round. The tie will be played the week commencing...
Wolves beat back Tottenham loan-to-buy offer for Adama Traore

Put the baby oil back on the shelf. According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have had an offer for Adama Traore rejected in the past day. Spurs had been working on a deal for Traore, a player with whom Nuno Espirito Santo loved working with from his years as Wolves manager, over the past week. There were transfer fees of £40m mooted, which seems like a lot for a swole dribble monster with an unproven record of finishing.
Manchester City v Arsenal

Kevin de Bruyne is expected to be unavailable for Manchester City after being left out of Belgium's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Phil Foden continues to recover from an ankle injury and remains absent. Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka hurt his knee in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over...
Benjamin Mendy: Man City footballer charged with four counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The 27-year-old defender has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday. The Crown Prosecution Service stated that Mr Mendy has been charged in connection...
Watford in talks to sign Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham

Watford are in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko. The 32-year-old is not part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at Spurs and the PA news agency understands there is confidence a permanent deal can be struck before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. Sissoko, who represented France at Euro 2016, has two...
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is in line to make his first Premier League start of the season after confirming he will stay at the club this summer. A number of key players were rested in the 3-0 win versus Pacos de Ferreira - in which Kane scored twice - and most will return to the starting line-up.

