Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair shared one of the most important moments in recent wrestling history when they shared the ring together as the night one main event for WrestleMania. Fans knew the rematch was coming with SummerSlam as the perfect stage. The match was set but the week before rumors bubbled that the two women may not be cleared for the contest. As speculation swirled, the response to the match’s potential cancellation showed that SummerSlam could not afford to lose this big title match.