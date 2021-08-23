Cancel
Yum! Is Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Toms River, New Jersey?

By Shawn Michaels
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 4 days ago
Have You heard of Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers? They have locations all over the country, but none here in Ocean County...this would be the first for Freddy's. Freddy's was founded in 2002 by Bill Simon, Randy Simon, and Scott Redler in Kansas. The restaurant was named after Bill and Randy's Father "Freddy" who was a World War II Veteran. Freddy Simon’s family values and patriotic service to his country are the foundation of the restaurant concept.

