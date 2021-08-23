Cancel
Carbon County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Carbon The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until noon EDT Monday. * At 236 AM EDT, flooding continued in Monroe County and in eastern Carbon County. As much as 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in the area. While rainfall rates will continue to decrease, lingering flooding is likely through the morning hours. * Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Wind Gap, Delaware Water Gap, McMichael, Long Pond, Reeders, Sun Valley, Pocono Raceway, and Scotrun.

alerts.weather.gov

#Northeastern Pennsylvania#National Weather Service#Pocono#Extreme Weather
