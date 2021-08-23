Cancel
Cheshire County, NH

Flood Watch issued for Cheshire, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cheshire; Merrimack; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Merrimack and Sullivan. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire. * Through late Monday night. * The very humid remnants of Henri will bring periodic heavy rains to portions of New Hampshire through late Monday night. The repeated impacts of these showers will likely lead to localized flooding in the area. Most areas within the watch area could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

