Hartford County, CT

Flood Warning issued for Hartford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 02:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hartford The National Weather Service in Norton has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Hartford County in northern Connecticut * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 237 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to runoff from excessive rain that fell earlier today associated with Tropical Storm Henri. Flooding continues in the warned area, but is receding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hartford, West Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Newington, Vernon, Wethersfield and South Windsor.

alerts.weather.gov

