Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The trashy stuff connects to the bigger picture’: the gossip-ification of America

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe docuseries Gossip opens with a needle drop on the media timeline: “In the early 90s, gossip became very hot.”. Gossip, of course, predates the early 90s by the entirety of human history, industrial celebrity gossip by decades; stars of Hollywood’s so-called golden era were promoted, hemmed and hawed by the likes of Hedda Hopper, Louella Parsons and Walter Winchell. Showtime’s Gossip, a four-part series directed by Jenny Carchman, is concerned with a particular tentpole of American gossip: the brash, throaty New York tabloids at the intersection of wealth, politics and Hollywood, when all-caps, exclamation pointed headlines about Tonya Harding, Lorena Bobbitt, the Menendez brothers, Bill Clinton’s relationship with a White House intern, and Princess Diana’s every move shaped the national conversation.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Noriega
Person
Imelda Marcos
Person
Louella Parsons
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Ken Auletta
Person
Cindy Adams
Person
Hedda Hopper
Person
Joey Adams
Person
Leona Helmsley
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Tonya Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#Showtime#American#White House#The New York Post#Deuxmoi#The New York Daily News#Panamanian#New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Roush Review: Shallow Dish About the ‘Gossip’ Biz

Have you heard? Gossip sells. That’s about as deep as Showtime’s Gossip gets. This breezy but too narrowly focused survey of sensationalism begins with a tantalizing tidbit about how New York Post gossip-columnist diva Cindy Adams once upon a time balked during a magazine cover shoot because she’d have to share oxygen with others not on her level. (Of what?)
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Showtime's 'Gossip' Dishes Dirt, but Can't Connect What It All Means: TV Review

Anyone who reads her work knows that Cindy Adams can’t be still. In normal times, the columnist — now 91 and still publishing multiple times a week — goes out to do reporting for her column in the New York Post. The column is a strange mélange of quotes from celebrities, conservative political analysis, invective against foes real and perceived, anecdotes about the peculiarity of life in Manhattan, and aphorisms and puns. (She recently asked readers, in a column that also quoted Matt Damon and excoriated Kamala Harris, “What do you call a skeleton out in freezing temperatures? A numb skull.”) About the only consistent thing about her column day to day is the tone — choppy, clipped, and utterly direct, treating the reader as someone intimate enough with Adams that she can speak frankly, and in shorthand.
TV SeriesKankakee Daily Journal

'Chapelwaite' and 'Gossip' debut

Inspired by Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” the new series “Chapelwaite” (8 p.m. Sunday, Epix, TV-MA) offers a lurid, gothic take on the mid-19th century. As a boy, Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) saw his father reduced to grunts and possessed by some evil spirit, nearly killing him and his mother. Sent into hiding, he becomes captain of a whaling ship that takes him to Japan, where he finds a wife and raises daughters.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

SXSW Pic ‘Potato Dreams Of America’ To Get U.S. Release In Dark Star Pictures Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Potato Dreams of America, writer-director Wes Hurley’s autobiographical dark comedy that had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW. The pic will get a U.S. theatrical release in Q1 2022 followed by a digital bow, and the deal comes as the pic readies for Los Angeles premiere tonight at Outfest LA where it is in the official lineup. The full cast is expected to be in attendance. Hurley’s queer coming-of-age tale tells the story of a gay boy growing up in the collapsing USSR, his mail-order bride mother and their eventual...
Visual ArtPosted by
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUG. 6 - 12, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP...
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Gossip’ on Showtime

Accident, Suicide, or Murder (Oxygen at 8) A woman is found dead at the bottom of her staircase and investigators suspect the husband, who has the support of friends and family. Premieres. Burger Truck Brawl (Discovery Plus) Contestants must step up their burger game by taking risks and tackling new challenges. Specials.
MoviesForward

The Marx Brothers movie that matters right now

It’s August 14, 1971. “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” by the Bee Gees is enjoying its second of four straight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, “Klute” is the number one film at the U.S. box office, and tonight St. Louis Cardinals ace Bob Gibson will hurl the first and only no-hitter of his major league career. These three things will all prove extremely interesting to me later in life; but as a five-year-old who’s just a few weeks away from entering kindergarten, I am currently completely oblivious to their existence.
CelebritiesPosted by
97ZOK

11 Celebrities Who Give Off Major Karen Vibes

The label "Karen" gets thrown around quite frequently these days, doesn't it? But let's refresh what the slang term actually means. According to Dictionary.com, Karen is a "pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors." And if you take a quick look around social media, or even just your own town, it's likely you'll see that Karens are coming out of the woodwork more and more.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
New York Post

Meghan McCain compares chuckling Kamala Harris to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Meghan McCain has compared Vice President Kamala Harris to mentally ill movie villain the Joker after she laughed when asked about the deadly crisis in Afghanistan. “This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker),” the former host of “The View” wrote alongside a clip of the VP chuckling wildly last Friday while halting a reporter asking her about the crisis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy