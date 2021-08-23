‘The trashy stuff connects to the bigger picture’: the gossip-ification of America

Anyone who reads her work knows that Cindy Adams can’t be still. In normal times, the columnist — now 91 and still publishing multiple times a week — goes out to do reporting for her column in the New York Post. The column is a strange mélange of quotes from celebrities, conservative political analysis, invective against foes real and perceived, anecdotes about the peculiarity of life in Manhattan, and aphorisms and puns. (She recently asked readers, in a column that also quoted Matt Damon and excoriated Kamala Harris, “What do you call a skeleton out in freezing temperatures? A numb skull.”) About the only consistent thing about her column day to day is the tone — choppy, clipped, and utterly direct, treating the reader as someone intimate enough with Adams that she can speak frankly, and in shorthand.