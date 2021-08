There are plenty of occasions that call for your alcoholic drink of choice: happy hour after work, celebrating a friend's success, toasting to the beginning of your marriage (or vacation), and well, just because you want one. Occasional boozing—particularly a glass of red wine—doesn't impact your health negatively. However, frequent and excessive alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on our body's most precious organs, including our heart and our digestive system. Some drinking habits can lead to chronic inflammation that's not only uncomfortable but can have long-lasting effects. If you're routinely doing any of these things, consider this your gentle nudge to cut back ASAP. Then, be sure to check out our list of the 112 Most Popular Sodas Ranked by How Toxic They Are.