Hong Kong border won’t reopen until Covid-19 kept at bay, Yau says

By Shirley Zhao
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 23): Hong Kong’s commerce secretary has defended the government’s abrupt U-turn to reimpose some of the world’s strictest quarantine policies, saying Covid must be kept at bay before borders are fully reopened. The city last week abandoned an attempt to cut quarantine to just seven days for some vaccinated...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

Singapore is trying to do what no other country has done: pivot away from COVID-zero. Will it work?

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. For a few months after Singapore detected its first case of COVID-19 on January 23 2020, the city was credited for its ability to control the pandemic without resorting to a lockdown. Targeted travel restrictions and aggressive contact tracing kept cases low in the city despite its proximity to China.
Chinakfgo.com

Hong Kong minister signals path to adopting China anti-sanctions law

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s justice secretary said on Sunday that a mainland Chinese law to counter foreign sanctions could also be adopted in the China-ruled city by writing it into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, pending a decision by the Chinese parliament. Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng’s comments are the strongest...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

As U.S. intel report looms, Beijing keeps pushing theory that COVID came from outside China

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China's Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn't come from China at all.
Public HealthWashington Post

Hong Kong’s Covid Policies Are Borderline Reckless

Hong Kong’s ham-handed Covid-19 containment policies are becoming dangerous. Measures meant to make the territory’s 7.5 million people feel safe and keep the virus at bay are no longer effective. The most recent, obvious example is a failure to acknowledge that unvaccinated adults are now the main risk to community...
Traveltravelmole.com

Hong Kong tightens Covid travel rules from 16 countries

Hong Kong has strengthened travel restrictions from 16 countries. Just a few weeks after starting to ease some Covid curbs, the HK government is imposing an extended 21-day quarantine for travellers and residents arriving from several high risk countries. It includes from the US, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Greece...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong reclassifies 15 countries as 'high risk' for COVID-19

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government said it would upgrade 15 overseas places including the United States, Spain and France to “high risk” from “medium risk” by Aug. 20, meaning international arrivals from those countries will face lengthened quarantine due to a resurgence of the coronavirus. The government said...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Businesses say Hong Kong quarantine threatens financial hub status

European business leaders have warned that Hong Kong's stringent quarantine measures have left its residents "indefinitely trapped" in the city, threatening its status as an international business centre. In a rare open letter to chief executive Carrie Lam on Thursday, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said the city's most recent hardening of measures for inbound travellers were "out of proportion" and a "significant setback". The Chinese financial hub maintains some of the strictest quarantine rules in the world, an approach that has kept virus cases low but left most residents cut off from the rest of the world for the past 18 months. Arrivals from high-risk countries have to stay in hotel quarantine for 21 days, while for lower-risk countries that drops to seven days followed by another seven days of self-monitoring.
ChinaVoice of America

Fears About National Security Law Chill Hong Kong Media

BANGKOK - One year ago this week, Hong Kong authorities raided Apple Daily’s offices and arrested the pro-democracy news outlet’s founder, Jimmy Lai. Lai’s arrest was one of the first under the new national security law. The regulation — enacted to bring stability to the city following the 2019 anti-government protests — has been widely criticized as a threat to Hong Kong’s once-vibrant free press.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Nicole Kidman slammed for exemption from Hong Kong COVID quarantine

Nicole Kidman has been granted a coronavirus quarantine exemption in Hong Kong, much to the dismay of some locals. Hong Kong’s government said Thursday that it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform “designated professional work” following reports that the 54-year-old did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series.
Public HealthWashington Post

Hong Kong Chooses Fear Over Living With Covid

Hong Kong has decided to live with the fear of the virus, instead of the virus itself. If the territory wants to survive in a post-pandemic world, then the false bubble of security it has created can’t last. Last week, a 38-year-old vaccinated woman tested positive with the L452R mutant...
PoliticsVoice of America

National Security Law Seen Threatening Hong Kong’s Financial Role

HONG KONG - Implementation of last year’s highly contentious national security law could cost Hong Kong its international luster as a financial hub, experts have told VOA. More than 130 residents, activists, politicians, journalists and others have been arrested under the law despite the government’s initial promise the law would not affect ordinary citizens.

