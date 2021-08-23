Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 21: Meta Liberation Army vs. League of Villains

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 21: Meta Liberation Army vs. League of Villains. In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 21, Re-Destro of the Meta Liberation Army takes on Shigaraki and his League of Villains in a battle of ideals (Episode 109). “Revival Party” is the title of the new episode.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiro Shimono
Person
Nobuhiko Okamoto
Person
Eri Kitamura
Person
Hiroshi Kamiya
Person
Daiki Yamashita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberation#My Hero Academia#The Episodes#The League Of Villains#Twitter#Crunchyroll#Funimation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's True Thoughts About Deku

My Hero Academia's story started on the cornerstone of a friendship-turned-rivalry between protagonist Izuku Midoriya and his childhood friend Katsuki Bakugo. Bakugo was blessed with an impressive quirk superpower that has (literally and figuratively) propelled him toward a great Pro Hero career; conversly, Midoriya was born quirkless, without a single ounce of power to match his heroic heart. However, over the course of My Hero Academia's story, Midoriya has inherited the greatest power out there in One For All - a power he has finally mastered. Now that "Deku" is the most powerful hero out there, Bakugo has had to open up and reveal his true feelings about Izuku.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Completes Bakugo's Redemption Arc in New Chapter

My Hero Academia is well-known for its epic and powerful redemption arcs (see video above!) and in the latest chapter of the manga, Katsuki Bakugo finally comes to the end of his own redemption arc, which has been one of the longest-running subplots of the entire series. As My Hero Academia fans know, it was the relationship between Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya that first propelled the latter into the fate of being the "chosen one" for the power of One For All, but in My Hero Academia chapter 322, it's finally time for Bakugo to make amends for a wrong that started all the way back in the series' first chapter.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Ochaco's Determination to Protect Izuku

My Hero Academia teases Ochaco Uraraka's stand with Izuku Midoriya and her determination to protect him with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series started out with one of the most intense status quo shifts of the series thus far as Izuku had left school after telling his former Class 1-A friends that he and All Might were hiding the secret of One For All and now he's the target of Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. But this act has taken a new turn as Class 1-A has finally caught up with him physically and mentally.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Sketch Celebrates Heart Wrenching New Episode

The latest episode of My Hero Academia took the opportunity to pull back the curtain when it comes to the origin of Kurogiri, the villainous member of the League of Villains, and how this Nomu ties into the background of UA Academy teachers Eraserhead and Present Mic. Following Episode 107's arrival, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Kohei Horikoshi, revealed a brand new sketch that highlights two of the strongest mentors at the superhero school, who now have to deal with the tragic revelation of who Kurogiri is and how Nomus are created.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Shares First Look at Kurogiri's Real Face

My Hero Academia shared the first look at Kurogiri's real face with the newest episode of Season 5! The anime's final slate of episodes will soon be launching into a brand new arc focusing on what Tomura Shigaraki and the villains have been up to during the season, but before that can happen there was one lingering plot thread that needed to be tied up with the one captured member of the League of Villains, Kurogiri. As was explained with the newest episode of the series, there was a dark tragedy lingering just under the surface of this villain's hazy face.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: Where to Read Up on Shirakumo's Origin Story

The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 5 was one of the darkest that the anime series has done. We learned the horrible truth about the Nomu monsters the League of Villains has created: their bodies are altered versions of dead people with powerful quirks. In My Hero Academia Episode 107, "More of a Hero Than Anyone" the reveal about the Nomu's origin gets delivered in a gut-punching emotional character story. We learn more about Aizawa's own childhood and his deep friendship with Present Mic and a boy named Oboro Shirakumo - and now fans of My Hero Academia's anime are eager to learn more about him!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

My Hero Academia Mirio and Endeavor Come To McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with two more figures on their way from their popular My Hero Academia 7" figure line. The Big 3's Lemillion and the new #1 hero Endeavor are ready for action with their newest collectibles. Starting is off first is Mirio Togata that features his Lemillion costume as seen in Season 4 of My Hero Academia with 22 points of articulation. This powerful hero will come with swappable hand parts giving fans to capture some nice superhero poses as he smiles his way to victory. Endeavor is not far behind as all eyes are on the new #1 hero after the retirement of the all-powerful All-Might. McFarlane Toys capture Endeavors look perfectly with added transparent flames giving life to his quirk. Both My Hero Academia McFarlane Toys figures are priced at $19.99 and set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are live for both, which fans can find here along with some of the other 7" figures.
Comicsgreenenergyanalysis.com

My Hero Academia Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

My Hero Academia is a Japanese superhero and science fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. My Hero Academia was released in 2016 and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the fans and has garnered little criticism as well. My Hero Academia has been considered one of the best series of 2016 which has received tons of awards for its quality content. It has been awarded the Harvey Award for the best manga of 2019. My Hero Academia has been so popular among the fans that it used to promote Marvel Studios films like Avengers: Infinity War and many more. This superhero series has been screened for 4 seasons and the 5th season is still airing weekly. As of now, season 5 has not concluded yet, and the fans are demanding season 6. However, we have clubbed all the recent updates of My Hero Academia season 6, which you are looking for, here. So, read to know more.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Preview Shares First Look At My Villain Academia

With the start of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, anime fans have been waiting for the arrival of the arc that will focus predominantly on Shigaraki and his League of Villains battling antagonists that might be more of a threat to their quest than the heroes. Now, the Endeavor Agency Arc has recently come to a close with the latest episode, and the preview for the 108th episode of the anime adaptation has shown us our first look at the beginning of the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which is often referred to as My Villain Academia.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia: Aizawa Actor Shares New Details About Season Five's Saddest Episode

My Hero Academia's latest episode didn't just give us some startling new revelations about the origins of the biological terrors known as the Nomu, it also revealed the tragic earlier adventures of Eraserhead and Present Mic as they learn what happened to one of their fallen comrades. Taking the opportunity to share their thoughts, the voice actor for Aizawa, Junichi Suwaba, had the opportunity to share a behind the scenes look as to how one of the saddest episodes of My Hero Academia was recorded and how he was able to capture the emotion of Eraserhead alongside Present Mic.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Breaks Hearts with Aizawa's Emotional Breakdown

My Hero Academia broke fans' hearts with Shota Aizawa's emotional breakdown with the newest episode of Season 5! Before the anime can officially kick off the final arc of the fifth season focusing entirely on what Tomura Shigaraki and the villains have been up to all this time, the newest episode of the series had to wrap the final events of the Endeavor Agency arc with a breakdown of the surprising past between Shota Aizawa, Present Mic, and the League of Villains member Kurogiri. Because as the two of them distressingly discovered with the newest episode of the series, Kurogiri is actually a Nomu based from their former high school friend.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Features Teenage Eraserhead

The Endeavor Agency Arc is preparing to come to a close in the fifth season of My Hero Academia. With its finale, it will usher in a dark new period of the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi with the arrival of the Meta Liberation Army Arc. A number of preview images have landed that not only show us the present terrifying situation that Eraserhead and Present Mic find themselves in but also takes us back to the earlier days of these two UA Academy teachers as they learn to become better heroes within the hallowed halls of UA Academy.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Finally Adapts Vigilantes Spin-Off With Shirakumo's Season 5 Debut

My Hero Academia has finally brought its Vigilantes spin-off manga to life with Oboro Shirakumo's debut with Season 5's newest episode! Ever since Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court's official spin-off of the main series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, first made its debut back in 2017, fans had been hoping to see the series get an official anime adaptation of its own someday. Not only does this series reveal many of the pro heroes and villains years before their incarnations in the main series, but it's the exclusive home to an entire arc focused on Shota Aizawa's past.
Comicsbagogames.com

My Hero Academia Reveals New Key Visual For Upcoming “My Villain Academia” Arc

Funimation recently announced the upcoming, action-packed “My Villain Academia” arc, featuring the Meta Liberation Army, will begin streaming on August 21st on Funimation, simulcast in English subtitles, with dub versions coming just weeks after. The anime revealed a new key visual. My Hero Academia Details. Synopsis:. The multi-episode arc is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy