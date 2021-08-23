Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 21: Meta Liberation Army vs. League of Villains

My Hero Academia is a Japanese superhero and science fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. My Hero Academia was released in 2016 and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the fans and has garnered little criticism as well. My Hero Academia has been considered one of the best series of 2016 which has received tons of awards for its quality content. It has been awarded the Harvey Award for the best manga of 2019. My Hero Academia has been so popular among the fans that it used to promote Marvel Studios films like Avengers: Infinity War and many more. This superhero series has been screened for 4 seasons and the 5th season is still airing weekly. As of now, season 5 has not concluded yet, and the fans are demanding season 6. However, we have clubbed all the recent updates of My Hero Academia season 6, which you are looking for, here. So, read to know more.