Football rumours: Manchester City prepare final offer for Harry Kane

 4 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester City

What the papers say

Manchester City will make a final attempt to land Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this week, reports the Daily Telegraph. The future of the 28-year-old has been a subject of debate all summer and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is eager to keep hold of their number 10.

Xherdan Shaqiri is on the cusp of leaving Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail. The Swiss winger is heading to Lyon for a reported £9.5million with a medical due to take place imminently.

Tottenham are looking to offload Tanguy Ndombele and could enter into a swap deal with Juventus for Weston McKennie, writes the Daily Express. The 24-year-old has struggled in north London since moving in 2019.

Burnley are looking to make a club record move for Maxwel Cornet, reports The Sun. The side will have to fork out around £15m for the Ivory Coast international, who is currently on the books of Lyon.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Potential suitors have been given good news in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker with the emergence of a reported £64m release clause which is set to become active ahead of next season, Marca says.

Houssem Aouar: Tottenham remain keen on the Lyon midfielder, but Juventus could look to muscle in on any deal, reports Calciomercato.

Corentin Tolisso: The Bayern Munich midfielder could be the latest addition at Arsenal, although Tottenham have also got eyes on the 27-year-old, writes the Daily Mirror.

newschain

newschain

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Nuno to make late call on whether Harry Kane faces Manchester City

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he will decide whether Harry Kane will be involved against Manchester City after Saturday’s training session. The England captain joined in with group training for the first time on Friday following a five-day quarantine period at the club’s training ground which came after he returned late from holiday.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane not in Tottenham squad for opening game against Manchester City

Harry Kane was not involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from holiday.And it was decided he was not fit enough to even take a place on the bench and did not travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Your team to face @ManCity! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BUFdDIMny8— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 15, 2021Tanguy Ndombele was also left out for Spurs, who named an unchanged side from the one that started the final friendly against Arsenal last week.Jack Grealish made his full debut for City following his £100million move from Aston Villa, while Kevin De Bruyne was named on the bench.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Tottenham blow as Manchester City look to push for Harry Kane next week

Transfer News: Manchester City will push for Harry Kane next week. According to transfer news from reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will try to push for Harry Kane next week. City are said to be preparing a €150m offer for the Tottenham talisman and are awaiting Spurs’ decision. There could also be players included in this deal from City.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City remain focused on landing Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo for just £25m... as Jorge Mendes looks for a club capable of taking on Portuguese superstar's huge £25.5m-a-year salary

Manchester City have been given the chance to buy Cristiano Ronaldo in a spectacular £25million transfer but remain focussed on signing Harry Kane. Juventus are prepared to sell Ronaldo, who will be a free agent next summer, and agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have offered him to some of Europe's top clubs despite a denial from the player.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane FINALLY returns to Tottenham training with wantaway club captain pictured back on the pitch with teammates after extended absence amid Manchester City interest

Harry Kane has been pictured in Tottenham training for the first time this season as he continues to push for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City. The club's star forward has not played for the team under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo after returning from a holiday in the Bahamas and Florida and has faced scrutiny over claims he refused to return from training amid links to Pep Guardiola's side.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City reach agreement with Harry Kane alternative

According to recent reports from Gazetta Dello Sport, Manchester City have reached a personal term agreement with Serie A star Dusan Vlahovic. This could mean that Manchester City have given up on their hopes of landing Harry Kane this summer. Pep Guardiola and City have been chasing the English captain for some time now, and with Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy playing hardball, it does not look like Kane will be making that record-trip to the Etihad anytime soon.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Gary Neville says Manchester United should move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane during final week of transfer window

Gary Neville told Monday Night Football Harry Kane could take Manchester United to the level required to win the Premier League title this season. The Tottenham striker, who told Spurs at the end of last season that he wants to leave the club this summer, is a target for United's rivals Manchester City, who have had a bid of £100m for Kane turned down.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man City prepare final push for Harry Kane as Tottenham eye Wolves’ Adama Traore

Harry Kane continues to dominate the transfer rumours with Manchester City eager to make one final push to sign the Tottenham striker, who made his first appearance of the season in Tottenham’s win at Wolves on Sunday. You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day. The saga over Kane’s Spurs future rumbles on, though it remains unclear how connected the club’s continued links to players in the market is to the possible haul they can expect for the England forward.It is the summer’s of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City are ready to make one FINAL push for Harry Kane with the Premier League champions undeterred by Spurs' resolute stance as Pep Guardiola looks to land his man before the window closes next week

Manchester City are undeterred in their pursuit of Harry Kane and set to continue pressing to sign the England captain over the coming days. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has remained steadfast that the club's top scorer in each of the past seven seasons is not for sale this summer. Indeed, Sportsmail revealed on Monday that Spurs chiefs are confident they are winning the battle to keep hold of their wantaway striker.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

What Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur stay means - Abdi Haibeh

The Englishman will not be joining the Citizens after deciding to remain with the North London outfit on Wednesday. Harry Kane’s decision to remain at Tottenham Hotspur means a lot to manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the club’s fans, according to Somali national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh. The English...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Harry Kane stays at North London

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the entire summer has finally come to an end, as the striker and England captain Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this season. The 28 year-old, who requested to exit the Club back in May following their disappointing 2020 / 21...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be keen on signing the American midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus. Apparently, the Italian outfit are open to selling the player and replacing him with Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund. As per Gianluca di Marzio, Tottenham director Fabio Paratici has been a long-term admirer of...

