SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

Let’s talk fitness, food, and fun with a readiness to change. Change is inevitable. Sometimes it is forced upon us and sometimes we seek it out to improve. If you are over 40, ask yourself: are the exercises I am doing good for me and will they improve my current activities of daily living? Fitness should build a stronger body both physically and mentally for today, tomorrow and …For Your Life™. Keep changing exercise habits regularly with a willingness to adjust workouts as your life changes. At every age you should change variables of fitness to include balance, strength, cardio, and body composition. Where can you improve and change your workout to be stronger tomorrow?