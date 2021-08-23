Former Keywell Plant to have assessment dropped
Chautauqua County is looking to make some assessment adjustments on a former industrial facility in Frewsburg, while it’s being studied for environmental issues. During the legislature’s Administrative Services and Audit and Control Committee meetings, county lawmakers discussed the property, which is located on Falconer Street, in the town of Carroll. It was previously the Vac Air Alloys Corporation and in 1987 was acquired by Keywell, an aerospace metals and specialty steel recycling business.www.observertoday.com
