State senator wants to prevent governors from pardoning themselves
Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn’t granted himself or any of his aides a pardon or reprieve in the week since his resignation. State Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, D-New City, wants to make sure future governors aren’t given the opportunity. Reichlin-Melnick has introduced S.7329, a concurrent resolution of the state Senate and Assembly to amend the state Constitution prohibiting the governor from granting himself or any person involved with furthering the illegal conduct of the governor a reprieve, commutation of their sentence or pardon.www.observertoday.com
