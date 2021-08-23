Cancel
Fredonia, NY

Ann L. (Morrison) Burgstrom

Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn L. (Morrison) Burgstrom, 88, of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at home. Loving mother of Susan (Allan) Zurawski, Richard (Brenda) Burgstrom Jr., Roberta (Stephen) Maxwell, Cheryl (Peter) Skurzewski, Karen (John) Boner and John (Sheri) Burgstrom; cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister of Kathleen (late Joseph) Jasinski, Thomas (Carol) Morrison and Ted (Rochelle) Morrison; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

