Ann L. (Morrison) Burgstrom
Ann L. (Morrison) Burgstrom, 88, of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at home. Loving mother of Susan (Allan) Zurawski, Richard (Brenda) Burgstrom Jr., Roberta (Stephen) Maxwell, Cheryl (Peter) Skurzewski, Karen (John) Boner and John (Sheri) Burgstrom; cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister of Kathleen (late Joseph) Jasinski, Thomas (Carol) Morrison and Ted (Rochelle) Morrison; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.www.observertoday.com
