MGallery Hotel Collection has unveiled its latest storied offering in Thailand, with the opening of V Villas Phuket – MGallery. V Villas Phuket – MGallery offers the utmost privacy with a collection of 19 pool villas, offered in one-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Each villa boasts charming interiors with a natural colour palette, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive wooden decks that allow for a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor living. Well-heeled travellers, families, and couples will discover a resort that allows guests to immerse in nature whilst enjoying the seclusion of their villa with spacious bedrooms, vast en suite bathrooms with twin spa baths, private infinity pools, and 24-hour butler service.