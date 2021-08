Jared Cannonier is one of six fighters from UFC Vegas 34 to be given a potential six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Cannonier defeated Kelvin Gastelum by way of unanimous decision on Saturday night and said he would like to fight again as soon as possible. But whether or not he can make a quick return to the cage now depends on the result of a X-ray he needs on his right foot. If it comes back positive, then Cannonier may be out of the Octagon until February.