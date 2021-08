A reasonable argument could be made the prelims of UFC Vegas 35 are just as strong as that of the main card on the whole. While I would disagree with that assessment in the end, the fact an argument could be made is an indication the prelims are either awesome or the main card kind of sucks. It’s more that the main card sucks, really only being rescued by a supremely awesome main event. Of course, there has to be some decent preliminary contests for that argument to be made. Jamall Emmers and Pat Sabatini is probably the most under-the-radar fight on the card. Dustin Jacoby and Darren Stewart has potential to be a fun clash too. But there’s also a lot of fighters who appear to be fighting for their jobs at this point.