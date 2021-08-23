Letters to the Editor — Vaccinations, masks, health co-pays, freedoms, regret
Re: “Doctors take back vaccination memo,” Friday news story. I’m sure that Dave Lieber believes he has found a smoking gun; however, his piece on the deliberations of a local ethics body badly misses the mark: It fails to understand the scope of the current crisis, it fails to appreciate the importance of vaccines, and worse, it undermines trust of the medical community, which will only serve to exacerbate these first two issues.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0