School District 51’s athletic venues for the 21 fall season (as of 08/19/21) will not be capped on the number of fans allowed in. At the kickoff of fall sports last year, only two family members per student were allowed to attend games. This year, anyone who wants to support student athletes can purchase tickets. Some things will be the same; cash still won’t be accepted at the door. D51’s athletic site is still the place to go if you want to go to Suplizio or any other venue in the district that requires a ticket. A link to the fall schedule that updates frequently can be found HERE.