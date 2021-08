Editor's note: This article was sponsored by THIRA Health. After a year and a half of enduring pandemic-related constraints, our kids are far from alright. Cut off from the rest of the world during shelter-in-place orders and school closures, many adolescents in particular are experiencing a mental health crisis. Doctors nationwide have witnessed alarming increases in youth hospitalizations and outpatient visits due to acute anxiety and stress. And although social distancing proved to be one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the resulting isolation has negatively impacted kids’ mental health and overall well-being in a wide range of ways.