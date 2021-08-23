Cross country enlists Samantha Nadel as assistant coach
Cross country and track and field head coach Terry Weir named six-time All-American champion Samantha Nadel as an assistant coach on earlier this month. “We are very excited to welcome Sam to the Nation’s Capital as the newest member of our GW family,” Weir said in a release. “Sam brings a wealth of experience as an athlete, both collegiately and professionally, due to her understanding in balancing high-level academics with high-level athletics.”www.gwhatchet.com
