Housing guest policy restricts off-campus students from residence halls
All off-campus students are restricted from entering residence halls, officials announced Friday. In an email sent to students, officials said the University’s current guest policy prohibits off-campus visitors from entering any residential buildings, even if an on-campus resident is the host. The announcement comes as an update to a series of rollbacks to its guest policy that aims to maintain public health on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.www.gwhatchet.com
