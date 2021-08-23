Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Housing

Housing guest policy restricts off-campus students from residence halls

By Yankun Zhao
GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll off-campus students are restricted from entering residence halls, officials announced Friday. In an email sent to students, officials said the University’s current guest policy prohibits off-campus visitors from entering any residential buildings, even if an on-campus resident is the host. The announcement comes as an update to a series of rollbacks to its guest policy that aims to maintain public health on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#University#Covid#Hatchet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Collegesthedailytexan.com

Student leaders call on the University to implement more COVID-19 safety protocols

Student leaders are calling on University administration to mandate masks and abolish attendance policies in response to student concern about the upcoming semester with COVID-19 cases rising in Austin and few mitigation efforts in place. The Senate of College Councils, the Student Government Executive Board and the Graduate Student Assembly...
Collegescitizensjournal.us

University Threatens To Boot Students Off Campus Wi-Fi And Fine Them Until They Get Vaccinated

Quinnipiac University in Connecticut will issue fines and cut campus internet access from students who do not get vaccinated, the school’s newspaper said. The Chief Experience Officer of Quinnipiac University, Tom Ellett, told approximately 600 students on Monday of penalties, including fines and “loss of campus network and Wi-Fi access,” were they not to upload proof of vaccination to an online university health portal, Ellett told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
EducationNewark Post

Christina School District to require masks for all students and staff this fall

The Christina School District will mandate masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of vaccination status, officials announced Tuesday night. Superintendent Dan Shelton said Christina’s decision is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Delaware Division of Public Health. Last week, in response to the highly transmissible delta variant, the CDC said all students and staff should wear masks in schools regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
Madison County, NYthecolgatemaroonnews.com

As Delta Variant Causes Nationwide Concern, Administration and Task Force Clarify Return to Campus Policies at Town Hall

University administration and the Task Force on the Re-Opening of the Colgate Campus held a town hall for students and families on Thursday, Aug. 12, to clarify return to campus policies ahead of students’ arrival in the coming weeks. As the spread of the Delta variant causes much of the country to move back into tighter restrictions, Colgate recently instituted a mask recommendation for indoor public spaces and for when social distancing is not possible after Madison county’s transmission status raised from moderate to substantial. The town hall addressed the dynamic nature of Colgate’s plans and provided a basis of the University protocols and the vaccine requirement, particularly for new students and their families.
Trenton, MOncmissouri.edu

NCMC Open House for New Residence Halls

North Central Missouri College will be having an Open House and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 18th for the new Residence Halls constructed at 309 E Crowder Rd. The public is invited to attend at 1:00 p.m. to view and tour Residence Hall Anchor 1. The public should be aware...
CollegesPosted by
WGAU

Students move into dorms, residence halls at UGA

This is fall semester move-in weekend at the University of Georgia, with residence halls filling up in advance of next Wednesday’s first day of fall semester classes. The UGA move-ins that begin today and end Sunday will be impacting parking lots and loading zones across campus. From the University of...
Narragansett, RIWPRI

Narragansett again considers limiting off-campus housing around URI

NARRAGANSETT, R.I (WPRI) — The Narragansett Town Council is expected to hold a special public hearing Wednesday for community members to weigh-in on a controversial local ordinance that would limit how many college students could live in off-campus homes. The so-called “three-student” ordinance would cap the number of students allowed...
LotteryPosted by
KFI AM 640

University Will Give $100 To Students Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinated students at Tennessee State University will be eligible to receive a $100 gift card as the school tries to boost vaccination rates as students return to campus for the fall semester. Public colleges in Tennessee are not allowed to require students to get vaccinated. Students who are vaccinated at...
CollegesWebMD

This College Will Charge $750 Fee to Unvaccinated Students

Aug. 10, 2021 -- West Virginia Wesleyan College will charge a $750 fee to students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 23. The fee will be charged if students don’t submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, according to The Associated Press.
Educationsanclementetimes.com

School Staff, Students Return to Campus as Pandemic Persists

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

SU allows students to visit other dorms, lifts many dining hall restrictions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Over the summer, Syracuse University changed its policies for residence halls and dining centers. Dining halls:. During the summer sessions, SU removed the plastic bags and takeout boxes from dining halls, which were previously available...
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

ResEd Asks Students to Live Off Campus Amid Housing Shortage, Delays

After several missed deadlines in releasing housing assignments this semester, Residential Education is now asking returning students to live off campus to accommodate the largest number of students Oberlin has ever had on campus. On-campus housing assignments for returning students were initially promised at the end of July, but on July 30, ResEd emailed students saying that housing assignments would instead be sent out the week of Aug. 9 due to unforeseen circumstances. Students have yet to receive housing assignments.
Ypsilanti, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

COVID vaccination mandatory for Eastern Michigan University student housing residents

YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University is the 10th state university or college to mandate the COVID-19 vaccination in some capacity. Residents in student housing on the Ypsilanti campus must be vaccinated for the fall semester, EMU officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 12. This applies to the Best, Brown, Cornell, Downing, Hoyt, Munson, Phelps, Pittman, Putnam, Sellers, Village, Walton, Westview, Wise and West Forest housing facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy