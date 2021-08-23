Housing guest policy restricts off-campus students from residence halls

University administration and the Task Force on the Re-Opening of the Colgate Campus held a town hall for students and families on Thursday, Aug. 12, to clarify return to campus policies ahead of students’ arrival in the coming weeks. As the spread of the Delta variant causes much of the country to move back into tighter restrictions, Colgate recently instituted a mask recommendation for indoor public spaces and for when social distancing is not possible after Madison county’s transmission status raised from moderate to substantial. The town hall addressed the dynamic nature of Colgate’s plans and provided a basis of the University protocols and the vaccine requirement, particularly for new students and their families.