Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

What to expect from GW’s presidential search process

By Isha Trivedi
GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs University President Thomas LeBlanc closes out his tumultuous tenure this academic year, officials plan to spend the coming months engaging in an extensive search process to identify the next University president. The presidential search process will be managed by the Board of Trustees, spearheaded by a search committee potentially...

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Leblanc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gw#Next University#The Board Of Trustees#The Alumni Association#The Student Association#The Faculty Association#Board#The Faculty Assembly#Senate#Selectin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington, DCGW Hatchet

Administrative shuffles, COVID-19 planning headline summer news

From administrative shakeups to a phased reopening of campus following a year of shutdowns, the GW community has seen unprecedented turnovers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. University President Thomas LeBlanc announced in May that he would step down from his position at the end of this academic year, and the following month, former Provost Brian Blake – who worked with LeBlanc at the University of Miami – stepped down to become the president of Georgia State University. Officials also developed and tweaked their fall reopening plan throughout the summer, requiring community members to be vaccinated against COVID-19, receive regular tests and wear face coverings while in campus buildings.
Seward County, KScrusadernews.com

SCCC announces finalists in presidential search

The Seward County Community College Board of Trustees has announced its shortlist of finalists in its search for the college’s 12th president. Dr. Greg Gunderson will interview on campus Sept. 1. Gunderson currently serves as President Emeritus of Park University in Kansas City, Mo., following a five-year stint as president of Park. Since Nov. 2020 he has focused on supporting the transition to a new president. Previously, he served in instructional and administrative roles at Webster University in St. Louis and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Gunderson holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska – Omaha, an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, Minn., and a PhD from UNL.
Tampa, FLwusf.org

USF Faculty Senate Voices Concerns Over Reopening; Trustees Name Presidential Search Committee

Fall classes started Monday, and leadership at the University of South Florida is hearing about COVID-19 concerns from some faculty members. At Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting on the Tampa campus, USF Faculty Senate President Timothy Boaz said early feedback shows students are doing “pretty good” complying with the university’s “expectations” that they wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.
Collegesthepostathens.com

OU opens new Academic Engagement Center in former presidential house

This week, Ohio University opened its new Academic Engagement Center, located at 29 Park Place, for OU honors students. The renovated presidential house will provide ample space for students to study and engage with the community as well as house the Ohio Fellows and Ohio Honors Program, or OHP, advising. Center for Campus and Community Engagement, or CCCE, personnel and the Cutler Scholars office will occupy the Carriage House.
Cincinnati, OHUniversity of Cincinnati News Record

UC selects interim VP for administration and finance, document shows

The University of Cincinnati (UC) has selected a temporary replacement for one of its highest-ranking central administrators. Pat Kowalski is serving as the acting vice president for administration and finance to fill in for Bob Ambach, who is currently on medical leave, according to an Aug. 6 letter sent by UC President Neville Pinto to deans, directors and department heads.
CollegesGW Hatchet

Students should look out for each other to ease the transition back to campus

At long last, GW is back. After two and a half virtual semesters, precedented times are coming into view. But although we’re back on campus, we’re not all the way back to normal. Readjusting to college life with the effects of the pandemic still in the backdrop is going to be a challenge for everybody. The entire GW community – from administrators to faculty to student organizations to the student body – must make a conscious effort to look out for one another as we all transition back to an in-person GW experience.
Washington, DCGW Hatchet

Paralegal studies program becomes first in District with ABA approval

The University’s paralegal studies program became the first in the District to receive approval from the American Bar Association earlier this month. The paralegal studies program housed under the College of Professional Studies received the approval from the ABA after a year and a half process, joining 260 paralegal education programs nationwide with the designation. Faculty within the program said the stamp of approval from the ABA confirms the quality of the existing program to current and prospective students and makes its graduates more likely to be hired by employers in the field.
CollegesPosted by
@JohnLocke

Martin Center Column Probes History of College Teaching Concerns

Matthew Stewart writes for the Martin Center about a new book that probes the history of questions about good college teaching. Each generation returns the same complaints: college teachers drone, college teachers lack creativity and spark, nay, they often lack even rudimentary pedagogical awareness. And since the ascendance of what William James coined the “PhD Octopus” of credentialism and narrowed specialization, far too many see their work with students as an impediment to their research. Look at the very idioms used to describe professorial work. Professors routinely refer to scholarship as “my work,” and teaching as “my load,” a burden to be endured. Jonathan Zimmerman, professor of history of education at the University of Pennsylvania, makes these and other observations in his book The Amateur Hour: A History of College Teaching in America.
Georgetown, DCGW Hatchet

GW to provide free transportation to off-campus ROTC classes

Army and Air Force ROTC students will receive free transportation to access their off-campus classes this fall after spending hundreds of dollars in travel-related expenses in previous years. The University will begin providing four vans during the upcoming semester for students to attend early morning classes offered by the ROTC...
CollegesGW Hatchet

CCAS officials add four undergraduate degrees to meet market demands

The Columbian College of Arts and Sciences launched four new undergraduate degrees earlier this month to prepare STEM and fine arts students for careers on the rise. Officials unveiled a Bachelor of Science in data science, Bachelor of Science in cognitive science of language, Bachelor of Science in psychological and brain sciences and a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts with a photojournalism concentration that students can declare this fall. Faculty involved in creating and teaching these programs said the degrees meet students’ rising interests in these academic areas amid a growing marketplace demand for graduates in these fields.
CollegesEast Tennessean

SGA President Mosier talks Collaboration Initiative

Times are changing on campus, and so are ideas. The Student Government Association hosted a meeting to discuss how collaborative ideas unite our campus. Mason Mosier, the president of the Student Government Association, invited leaders of many different organizations to attend the meeting. “This committee will be called the Collaboration...
Ithaca, NYtheithacan.org

Open the Books response to President Collado resignation

We at Open The Books have many complicated feelings about President Collado stepping down. We are aware that the problems at Ithaca College did not come nor leave with President Collado, however, many feel like our school and community have been treated as mere collateral damage on a quest for profit. Now we are left to suffer the consequences while she gets to further her career and avert any kind of responsibility for the harm done. Evidently, our coalition and its supporters use and understand the word “community” in a vastly different way than those in power at this institution do. Community is not a buzzword or platitude to us — a commitment to the community must be demonstrated through action.
Collegesmsstate.edu

Mississippi Public Universities mitigate spread of virus while offering excellent educational experience

The beginning of the fall semester on a university campus is always an exciting, but challenging, time. Welcoming students and faculty back to campus and preparing for fall athletics and events creates an energy and excitement that runs through the campus. In addition to the usual issues to address, this fall, Mississippi Public Universities must also help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, particularly the Delta variant.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

Meet the executive branch of PVAMU’s 2021-22 Student Government Association

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 24, 2021) – After a campaign during which there were neither in-person events nor the traditional gathering of signatures, the leaders of the 2021-22 Student Government Association at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), Marquinn Booker (president), Caitlin Scott (vice president) and Wiston Ocoro (comptroller), are gearing up to have a broad impact this semester. After all, said Booker, “We are selfless individuals; we are here for the student body. We’re not working for our personal pleasure or success but to ultimately build a better campus for the student body.”
Mcfarland, WIhngnews.com

School board hears from firm on superintendent search, strategic planning process

McFarland school board members have heard from a consulting firm that could potentially spearhead the district’s search for a new superintendent and strategic planning process. Representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea Associates (HYA), a Schaumburg, Ill. based education consulting firm, presented to the school board Monday, Aug. 23. The district has...
CollegesHyperallergic

After Student Pressure, Harvard Law School Ditches Logo Connected To Slavery

Harvard Law School (HLS) announced a new shield this morning after years of protests over its previous emblem, whose imagery some viewed as a glorification of slavery. The controversial former seal featured the family crest of Isaac Royall, Jr., a founding donor of the school who made his wealth through the labor of enslaved people in the mid-1700s.
CollegesWTOP

HBCU’s see rise in enrollment amid social justice movement

Historically Black Colleges and Universities are seeing record enrollment numbers this year, bucking the national trend of shrinking freshman classes. Here in the DC area, Bowie State University saw an 8% jump and Howard University’s 2021 freshman class may be its largest yet. Among the reasons for the rising HBCU...

Comments / 0

Community Policy