What to expect from GW’s presidential search process

We at Open The Books have many complicated feelings about President Collado stepping down. We are aware that the problems at Ithaca College did not come nor leave with President Collado, however, many feel like our school and community have been treated as mere collateral damage on a quest for profit. Now we are left to suffer the consequences while she gets to further her career and avert any kind of responsibility for the harm done. Evidently, our coalition and its supporters use and understand the word “community” in a vastly different way than those in power at this institution do. Community is not a buzzword or platitude to us — a commitment to the community must be demonstrated through action.