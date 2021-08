The RCMP officer seen on video dragging a handcuffed woman on the ground, stepping on her head, and pulling her hair during a wellness check has been charged with assault. Surveillance footage from January 2020 showed Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Lacy Browning dragging University of British Columbia Okanagan student Mona Wang out of her apartment to the building’s entrance. Browning put her foot on the back of Wang’s head while she was handcuffed and lying on the ground at her feet, the video shows; she also pulled Wang’s hair, lifting her head off the ground, and appeared to say something to her.