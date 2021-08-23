Men’s basketball welcomes graduate assistant duo
Men’s basketball head coach Jamion Christian announced the addition of graduate assistants Brandon Leftwich and Kris Saulny to his staff earlier this month. Leftwich appeared in nine games last season after walking on to the team, and Saulny will join GW after serving as assistant coach at Division III California Lutheran for the past two years, according to a release. Christian said in the release that the duo’s addition to the team is evidence of the program’s growth.www.gwhatchet.com
