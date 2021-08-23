Men’s basketball welcomes graduate assistant duo

Fort Scott Community College Men’s Basketball team over the years have been able to accessorize their basketball gear with numerous shirts, hoodies, masks, and even shoes thanks to the dedication of the community and booster supporters. Now the Hounds want to give the community the opportunity to “shop their closet” and purchase memorabilia from over the years. These items were made only for the players and not available to the public at the time. Now everything from practice gear and hoodies to shoes and travel jackets can be yours to show your Hound spirit this season.