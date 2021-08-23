Life Lessons To Be Learned From A 91-Year-Old Activist
At 91, Selma James has been an activist for longer than I’ve been alive, times three. A Jewish woman born in New York, in 1952 she published her first book, A Woman’s Place, aged just 22 – a radical piece of work underlining the frustrations of women's lives in the home and the significance of their unwaged labour as housewives and mothers. Her new book, Our Time Is Now: Sex, Race, Class, and Caring for People and Planet, immortalises her greatest hits throughout her illustrious career and is packed with riveting speeches and interviews.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0