Time to plan fall gardens of broccoli, cabbage and collard greens
Although it doesn’t feel like it because it’s still so hot, it’s time to start thinking about your fall garden. Fall is my favorite time to grow vegetables because all my personal favorites thrive in the cooler weather of fall and winter. It is when many brassica family vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, kale and greens such as collards, mustards and turnips grow.www.magnoliareporter.com
Comments / 0